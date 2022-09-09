 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for Sept. 12

  • 0

Betty Lou Aldinger — 10 a.m. at Custer Community Church in Custer

Bethlene Faye Bilka — 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Rapid City

Mary Margaret Carson — 11 a.m. at Wall Cemetery in Wall

Leo James Getsgo — 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Janet May Zietlow — 10 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News