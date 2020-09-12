Services for Sept. 12

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Karey E. Albers — 11 a.m. at First Wesleyan Church in Rapid City

Rudolph L. Bissonette II — 2 p.m. at #9 Community Church in Manderson

William Donhiser — 10 a.m. at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Rapid City

Melvin L. Featherman — 1 p.m. at Body of Christ Church in Porcupine

Esther Lux — 10:30 a.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Lead

Robert L. Nesland — 2-5 p.m. at Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn in Rapid City

Charles E. Neve — 2 p.m. at Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls

Joyce Papendick — 3 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Douglas J. Poor Bear — 11 a.m. at Pass Creek Church of God in Allen

Steven C. Walling — 1 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Emmanuel Knox Williams — 5 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City