Services for Sept. 14
Services for Sept. 14

Kenneth Berry — 2 p.m. at Community Evangelical Free Church in Philip

Lois Duhamel — 10 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City

Robert M. Farmer Jr. — 10 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Bobby Lee Hamaker — 11 a.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

