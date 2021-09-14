 Skip to main content
Services for Sept. 15
Lindy H. Corth — 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Robert D. Dietzman — 10 a.m. at St. Therese the LIttle Flower Church in Rapid City

Shirley Garrigan — 2:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Highmore

Karen K. Plaggemeyer — 10 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

