 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for Sept. 16

  • 0

Allen R. Gibbs — 11 a.m. at Westminster Church in Rapid City

Teddy Joe Miller — 10:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Margery Ann Orem — 11 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Charlene Ida Selberg — 10 a.m. at First Assembly of God Church in Rapid City

Dorothy Jean Wobig — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News