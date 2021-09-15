 Skip to main content
Services for Sept. 16
Ida Cass — 1:30 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Ronnell Grotzke — 10:30 a.m. at Presbyterian Church in Kadoka

Robert E. Vore II — 2 p.m. at Crook County School District Central Office Gymnasium in Sundance, Wyo.

