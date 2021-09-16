Services for Sept. 17

Velma J. Austin — 11 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Carla M. Evans — 11 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Candice M. Hillard — 3 p.m. at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

Rev. Samuel Lee Jenkins — 11:30 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Geraldine Johnson — 1:30 p.m. at United Church of Christ in Spearfish

Billie Dawn Koenig — 10:30 a.m. at St. Victoria Church in Victoria, Minn.

Frank N. Kucera — 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lead

Karolina Nible — 10 a.m. at First Wesleyan Church in Rapid City