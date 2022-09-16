Services for Sept. 17

John Kenneth Allender — 2:30 p.m. at New Underwood Cemetery in New Underwood
Rita Louise Anfinson — 11 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Custer
Zola Crago — 2 p.m. at Countryside Church in Spearfish
Craig W. Levin — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Dr. Robert Charles "Sarge" Preston — 4 p.m. MST at Stewart Lodge at Terry Peak Ski Area in Lead
Melanie Anne Ross — 2 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Community Church in Rapid City
Janice Schopp — 10 a.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche
Terry James Sherman — 10:30 a.m. at Fiksdal Funeral Home in Webster
