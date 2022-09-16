 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Sept. 17

John Kenneth Allender — 2:30 p.m. at New Underwood Cemetery in New Underwood

Rita Louise Anfinson — 11 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Custer

Zola Crago — 2 p.m. at Countryside Church in Spearfish

Craig W. Levin — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Dr. Robert Charles "Sarge" Preston — 4 p.m. MST at Stewart Lodge at Terry Peak Ski Area in Lead

Melanie Anne Ross — 2 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Community Church in Rapid City

Janice Schopp — 10 a.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

Terry James Sherman — 10:30 a.m. at Fiksdal Funeral Home in Webster

