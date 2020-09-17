 Skip to main content
Services for Sept. 18
Services for Sept. 18

Dora 'Louise' Gray — 2 p.m. at Edgemont Baptist Church in Edgemont

Pauline Guffey — 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Black Hills in Piedmont

Julia A. Laurenti — 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lead

Boyd Porch — 10 a.m. at new Kadoka Gymnasium

Darlene Young Bull Bear — 10 a.m. at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Kyle

