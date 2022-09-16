 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Sept. 19

Joyce Lee Johnson — 10:30 a.m. at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Ronald L. Kortemeyer — 6 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Paul Edward Lovell — 10 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Gary Nixon — 10 a.m. at American Legion Hall in Philip

Esther Dumler Rivers — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

