Services for Sept. 2

Donald "Don" Herman Balsley — 11 a.m. at Rimrock Evangelical Free Church in Rapid City
Ross Randall Collins — 10 a.m. at South Park United Church of Christ in Rapid City
Virginia Rose (Parks) Tubbs — 1 p.m. at Edgemont United Church in Edgemont
Edmond Wagner — 5 p.m. at 4250 Anderson Road in Rapid City
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.