Services for Sept. 20

Elizabeth A. Blue Legs — 11 a.m. at On Common Ground in Rapid City

Edward L. Hellman — 10 a.m. at St. Therese, the Little Flower Church in Rapid City

Delores Mae Himmerich — 9 a.m. at First Baptist Church of the Northern Hills in Deadwood

Gordon L. Scofield — 1 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City