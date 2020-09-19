 Skip to main content
Services for Sept. 21
Melvin A. Anderson — 10 a.m. at Elm Springs Community Church

Douglas W. Jensen — 1 p.m. at Woyatan Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Clayton N. Overland — 1 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

