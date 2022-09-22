 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Sept. 23

Geraldine "Gerry" Ann Kilroy — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Robert "Bob" Kirland — 1 p.m. at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church in Rapid City

David James Young — 5:30 p.m. at Freedom Church in Rapid City

