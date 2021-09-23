 Skip to main content
Services for Sept. 24
Linda Kay Davis — 10 a.m. Behrens Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Thomas A. Escott — 11:30 a.m. at VFW 420 in Rapid City

Wallace 'Bud' Geidel — 10:30 a.m. at Saint Paul Lutheran Church of Freeman

Irene Mann — noon at Faith Lutheran Church in Rapid City

