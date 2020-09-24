 Skip to main content
Services for Sept. 25
James A. Bloom — 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wall

Sherillyn Jealous of Him — 2 p.m. at Messiah Episcopal Church in Wounded Knee

Jason L. Walter — 1 p.m. at Fountain Springs Church in Rapid City

