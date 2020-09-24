 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services for Sept. 26
0 entries

Services for Sept. 26

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Alexis R. Black Elk — 11 a.m. at Woyatan Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Charles 'Chuck' Boydston — 1:30 p.m. at New Underwood Cemetery

Joseph Brown Thunder Sr. — 11 a.m. at Kyle Powwow Grounds

Roger G. Hanson — 10 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Fern Konst — 10 a.m. at Masonic Cemetery in Philip

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News