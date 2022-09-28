 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for Sept. 29

  • 0

Greg Barber — 4-6 p.m. at Horseshoe Bar in Interior

Lorri Marie Skinner — 1-3 p.m. at Sturgis Brewing Company in Sturgis

Peggy A. Staben — 10 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Philip

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News