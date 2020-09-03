 Skip to main content
Services for Sept. 3
Services for Sept. 3

John 'Johnny' P. Kari — 10 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis

Elaine Lonneman — 10 a.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls

