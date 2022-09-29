 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Sept. 30

William "Bill" Brown — 11 a.m. at Kadoka City Auditorium in Kadoka

James Ernest Maupin — 11 a.m. at Greater Hulett Community Center in Hulett, Wyo.

John "Matt" Sutton Jr. — 1 p.m. at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre

