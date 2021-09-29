 Skip to main content
Services for Sept. 30
Services for Sept. 30

Dorothy L. Davis — 1 p.m. at First Congregational Church in Rapid City

Maybelle Giesler — 1 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

David H. Henry — 11 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Regina L. Lewis — 1 p.m. at Canyon Lake Park in Rapid City

Robert W. Love — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Bill Putman Jr. — 11 a.m. at Presbyterian Church in Kadoka

William Tatum Jr. — 10:30 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

