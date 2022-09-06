 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for Sept. 7

  • 0

Sheryl Frey — 11 a.m. at Sturgis United Methodist Church in Sturgis

Shirley B. Hunter — 10 a.m. at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City

Kayla Kindsfater — 11 a.m. at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News