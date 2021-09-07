 Skip to main content
Services for Sept. 8
Paul A. Davidson — 10 a.m. at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church in Rapid City

Doylene M. Gage — 10 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Roger D. Star — 10 a.m. at Hope Christian Reformed Church in Rapid City

William Townsend — 10 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Newcastle, Wyo.

