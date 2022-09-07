 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services for Sept. 8

Robin L. Busch — 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Brice Elwin Clegg — 10 a.m. at Christ Church in Rapid City

Elizabeth Jackson — 10 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Cherri Nepper — 10 a.m. at Knollwood Heights United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Jessie J. Porter —2 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Tabernacle Church in Hermosa

Virginia "Ginny" Van Alstine — 10 a.m. at Piedmont Cemetery in Piedmont

