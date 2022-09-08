 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Services for Sept. 9

  • 0

Joshua Adams — 10 a.m. at Kinkade Funeral Home in Sturgis

Michael Frank Johnson — 10:30 a.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in Spearfish

Vernon McGee — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Walter "Walt" Henry Oller — 2 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News