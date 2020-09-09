 Skip to main content
Services for Sept. 9
Services for Sept. 9

David Kohlhagen — 10 a.m at the Newell Evangelical Church

Philip 'Flip' Maslack — 1 p.m. at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church in Rapid City

Ronald 'Ron' Rombough — 11 a.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rapid City

