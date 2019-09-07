{{featured_button_text}}

Nancy I. Bradsky — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City

Tallon E. Brey — 11 a.m. at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Jonathan Hernandez — 10 a.m. at Oelrichs Community Center

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Paul Smith Jr. — 1 p.m. at First Congregational Church in Rapid City

William E. Willard — 11 a.m. at Big Bend Presbyterian Church in Rapid City

To plant a tree in memory of Services 7 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments