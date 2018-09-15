Subscribe for 33¢ / day

David P. Fischer — 1 p.m. at Sturgis Brown High School Gymnasium

Geraldine R. Hackens — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Russell Holloway — 2 p.m. at 5280 Saturn Drive in Rapid City

Genevieve Knittel — 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Gregory

Evelyn J. Lenton — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City

Bonnie C. McLaughlin — 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Jennifer Snow — 10 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Bettie L. Stone-Collins — 11 a.m. at Kline Funeral Chapel in Belle Fourche

the life of: Services for Sept. 15
