Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Greg 'Carly' Carlson  — 3 p.m. at American Legion in Rhame, N.D.

Barbara J. Cottier  — 1 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

Aletha Gauze — 11:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Clayton Kjerstad — 3 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Wall

Iris J. Knapp — 10 a.m. at Chamberlain-McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

Hazel Kruse — 2 p.m. at Evanson Jensen Funeral Home in Lemmon

Barbara Rostad — 2 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Barbara Rust — 11 a.m. CDT at Messiah Lutheran Church in Murdo

Dickie 'Rich' Sassman — 11 a.m. at Chamberlain-McColley's Funeral Home in Custer

Celebrate
the life of: Services for Sept. 7
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments