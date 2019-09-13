{{featured_button_text}}

Kathleen A. Berry — 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Rapid City

Grace A. Brehm — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Darlene C. Graff — 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Rapid City

William N. Jones — 11 a.m. at United Church of Christ in Spearfish

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Christopher Long Soldier — 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church Hall in Kyle

Rose M. Lutz — 2 p.m. at Evening Light Tabernacle in Rapid City

Irwin L. Tescher — 10:30 a.m. at Elbert Bentley Memorial Building in Bison

To plant a tree in memory of Services 13 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments