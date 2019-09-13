Kathleen A. Berry — 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Rapid City
Grace A. Brehm — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City
Darlene C. Graff — 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Rapid City
William N. Jones — 11 a.m. at United Church of Christ in Spearfish
Christopher Long Soldier — 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church Hall in Kyle
Rose M. Lutz — 2 p.m. at Evening Light Tabernacle in Rapid City
Irwin L. Tescher — 10:30 a.m. at Elbert Bentley Memorial Building in Bison
