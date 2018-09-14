Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Daniel R. Douglas — 3 p.m. at 3916 Falcon Drive in Rapid City

Marie E. Eid-Stoddard — 11 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Maurice C. Johnson — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Jeffrey A. Jundt — 1:30 p.m. at Central States Fairgrounds Event Center in Rapid City

Bonnie J. Shuttlesworth — 1 p.m. at Prairie View United Methodist Church in Smithwick

Celebrate
the life of: Services for Sept. 14
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments