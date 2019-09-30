{{featured_button_text}}

Joseph R. Allender — 11 a.m. at Christian Life Center in Rapid City

John R. Arneson — 11 a.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Rapid City

Brandon A. Burr — 10 a.m. at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rapid City

Iverdean Fall — 11 a.m. at Meridian Mortuary in Newcastle, Wyo.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Clarence G. Heilman — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City

Angel Hoggarth-Overhold — 11 a.m. at Fountain Springs West in Rapid City

Lisa Richards — 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pine Ridge

To plant a tree in memory of Services 30 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments