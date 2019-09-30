Joseph R. Allender — 11 a.m. at Christian Life Center in Rapid City
John R. Arneson — 11 a.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Rapid City
Brandon A. Burr — 10 a.m. at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rapid City
Iverdean Fall — 11 a.m. at Meridian Mortuary in Newcastle, Wyo.
Clarence G. Heilman — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Rapid City
Angel Hoggarth-Overhold — 11 a.m. at Fountain Springs West in Rapid City
Lisa Richards — 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pine Ridge
