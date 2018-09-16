Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Wanda L. Estes — 2 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Franklin R. Ince — 1 p.m. at 1602 Riley Drive in Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Services for Sept. 16
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments