{{featured_button_text}}

Donald L. Austin — 11 a.m. at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Fay Bice — 11 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Barbara K. Borg — 3 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City

Donald D. Hafner — 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newell

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Gerald Lee Hill — 11 a.m. at Wakpamni CAP Office in Pine Ridge

Crayton White Eyes — 10 a.m. at Brother Rene Hall in Oglala

Denise D. Wickoren — 11 a.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

To plant a tree in memory of Services 9 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments