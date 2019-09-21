{{featured_button_text}}

Mark R. Ascherin — 3 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City

Charles Baumgartner — 10:30 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rapid City

Luann Borgialli — 2 p.m. at Family Life Church in Gillette, Wyo.

Todd Heathershaw — 11 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City

David Hines — 2 p.m. CDT at Feigum Funeral Home in Pierre

Michael D. Janis — 10 a.m. at Little Wound School Small Gym in Kyle

Barbara Norris — 4 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

James V. Rothstein — noon at VFW in Custer

Judith E. Vachon — 1 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City

