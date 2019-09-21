Mark R. Ascherin — 3 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City
Charles Baumgartner — 10:30 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rapid City
Luann Borgialli — 2 p.m. at Family Life Church in Gillette, Wyo.
Todd Heathershaw — 11 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City
David Hines — 2 p.m. CDT at Feigum Funeral Home in Pierre
You have free articles remaining.
Michael D. Janis — 10 a.m. at Little Wound School Small Gym in Kyle
Barbara Norris — 4 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City
James V. Rothstein — noon at VFW in Custer
Judith E. Vachon — 1 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City
To plant a tree in memory of Services 21 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.