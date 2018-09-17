Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Norma 'Jean' Hall — 10 a.m. at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City 

Richard Horton Sr. — 2 p.m. CDT at Ben Looking White Hall in Norris

Elouise R. Lintz — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Aspen J. Martin — 11 a.m. at Joyner Hall in Pine Ridge

Nick R. Meyer — 11 a.m. at Open Heart United Methodist Church in Rapid City

Harris Rottum — 2 p.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Celebrate
the life of: Services for Sept. 17
