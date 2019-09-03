{{featured_button_text}}

Wayne and Bonnie Harford — 10:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lead

Charles Henry Jr. — noon at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Ingrid H.M. Reinke — 10 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

James B. Ross — 11 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church in Belle Fourche

Roger D. Schuelke — 10 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Ralph Schwab — 10 a.m. at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City

To plant a tree in memory of Services 3 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments