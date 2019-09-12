{{featured_button_text}}

Jean M. Banik — 10 a.m. at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City

Betty R. Caylor — 2 p.m. at United Church in Edgemont

William 'Sonny' Huether — 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Wall

Willard Kills In Water Jr. — 1 p.m. at the Kyle Community Church

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Roy Kornmeyer Jr. — 10:30 a.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis

Lawrence G. Lungren — 2 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis

Dale A. Lynch — 10 a.m. at Landmark Community Church in Rapid City

Juanita Philipsen — 10 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Whitewood

To plant a tree in memory of Services 12 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Load comments