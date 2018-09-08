Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Deanna Dennis — 10:30 a.m. at Hulett (Wyo.) Civic Center

Jean L. Dvorak — 1 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Spearfish

Linda Gibbs — 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Winner

Robert Holcomb — 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Kadoka

Juanita Lindquist — 4 p.m. at Performing Arts Center in Rapid City

Thomas D. Reed — 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis

Joyce E. Williams — 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis

