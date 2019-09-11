Betty J. Bedingfield — 2 p.m. at Foothills Community Baptist Church in Piedmont
David L. Butler — 11 a.m. at Fountain Springs Church West Rapid City
James A. Eatherton — 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis
Verdal Ray Good Crow — 11 a.m. at Parish Hall in Porcupine
You have free articles remaining.
Bruce Kroetch — 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip
Jerry L. Mitchell — 2 p.m. at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche
Eileen Sittner Reed — 10 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Lemmon
Edward L. Shields Sr. — 11 a.m. at Brother Rene Hall in Oglala
To plant a tree in memory of Services 11 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.