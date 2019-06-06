{{featured_button_text}}

Angela American Horse — 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Hall in Pine Ridge

Christine A. Siim — 1 p.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rapid City

the life of: Services on June 6
