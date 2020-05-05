Severyn, Lillian

PIERRE | Lillian Severyn passed away May 2, 2020 at Parkwood Apartments in Pierre, at the age of 93.
Due to the coronavirus, there will be a family service at a later date. Online condolences may be written at isburgfunerchapels.com.
You can also show support by taking part in our "Together In Spirit" option. Please email your name and a message of support to togetherinspirit@yahoo.com and the family will be able to read your heartfelt message and know that you are together with them in spirit.
Lillian is survived by five sons: Dan Severyn, Vivian, Curt (Teri) Severyn, Pierre, Joe (Wanda) Severyn, Pierre, Mark (Denise) Severyn, San Antonio, TX, and Vance Severyn, Sioux Falls.
Also surviving her are 13 grandchildren: Jayme (MaKayla) Severyn, Leigh (Olivia) Severyn, Ashley (Meghan) Severyn, Britta (Steven) Douglas, Shane (Carolyn) Severyn, Kelly (Darrel) Kidd, Tiffany (Josh) Severyn, Brooke (Rob) Severyn, Blake (Ashley) Severyn, Laura (Stephen) Peschong, Brandon Severyn, Burke Severyn, and Brianna Guerrero.
Lillian had 16 great-grandchildren: Dylan and Zayne Severyn, Colter Severyn, Kobi, Phoenix, and Jaxson Douglas, Lane (Anne Marie), Kaitlynn, Erin, Kodie and Kailee Severyn, Katie Junker, Owen Severyn, Cameron and Lucas Scott and Lillian Peschong.
She is also survived by many very special nieces and nephews.
At the family's request, memorials may be directed to Vivian Lutheran Church, PO Box 31, Vivian SD 57576.
