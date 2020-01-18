Sewright, James 'Dick'
HOT SPRINGS | James Richard "Dick" Sewright, 90, died Jan. 16, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at United Churches. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

