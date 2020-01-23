Shama Jr., Tim

SIOUX FALLS | Tim Shama Jr., 48, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Sioux Falls. He was born June 10, 1971, in Deadwood and lived in Sturgis, Lead, and most recently in Belle Fourche.
Tim had a very witty sense of humor, was very intelligent, and lived life to the fullest.
Early in his life Tim found a love of skateboarding, break dancing, little league baseball and loved hanging out with his friends. Growing up he found an interest in collectible toys, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, and was a great chef.
Tim is survived by his mother, Marilyn Bunch (Keith); grandmother, Winnifred Shama; siblings, Brandi Vega (Larry), Jennifer Swenson (Kent), Melisa Feyereisen (Adrian), Jennifer Pitts (Zach), Isaac Cracco, and Chelsie Bunch (Jeremiah); former stepmother, Kim Shama; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tim Shama Sr.; grandfather, Philip Shama; and maternal grandparents, Grover and Louise Nelson.
A memorial service for Tim will be held at a later date.
