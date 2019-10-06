{{featured_button_text}}

DEADWOOD | Timothy “Tim” Shama, 68, died Oct. 4, 2019.

Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Deadwood, with a Christian wake service starting at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 9, at the church.

Lead-Deadwood Memorial Chapel of Lead

