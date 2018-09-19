Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RAPID CITY | Sarah Ella Shannon, 82, died Sept. 17, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Sept. 20, at First Wesleyan Church. Inurnment will be at a later date at Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso, Texas.

Kirk Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Shannon, Sarah
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments