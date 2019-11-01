{{featured_button_text}}

GILLETTE, Wyo. | Helen E. Sharkey, 88, died Oct. 31, 2019.

Visitation will be at 6 p.m. on Nov. 8, with a 7 p.m. vigil at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner, SD.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 9, at the church. Committal services will follow at Winner City Cemetery.

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer, SD

