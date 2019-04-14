{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Ilene Sharkey, 78, died April 11, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on April 17, at Calvary Lutheran Church.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on April 18, at the church. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

