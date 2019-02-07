Try 1 month for 99¢

GILLETTE, Wyo. | Sharon L. Sharkey, 66, died Feb. 4, 2019.

Christian vigil will be at 7 p.m. today at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Custer, S.D.

Christian Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 8, at the church. Burial will be at the Custer Cemetery.

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer

Celebrate
the life of: Sharkey, Sharon L.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments