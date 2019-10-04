{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Craig Shaver, 74, died Sept. 28, 2019. 

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 11, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Oct. 12, at the United Methodist Church, with visitation one hour prior. Inurnment will be at Bear Butte Cemetery.

